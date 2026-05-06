Picacho Peak DQ Travel Center closing after nearly 40 years

PICACHO PEAK, AZ — The Picacho Peak DQ Travel Center in Picacho Peak is closing after more than 40 years in business.

The travel center, which houses a Dairy Queen, is one of the few stops between Phoenix and Tucson.

The owners announced their last day in business will be May 31.

"We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support and loyalty shown by our customers over the past 40-plus years," stated Valkyrie Musarra, Chief Operating Officer at Bowlin Travel Centers and of the Picacho Peak DQ Travel Center. "We want to thank the Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) for their kind considerations; however, ultimately, we were unable to come to mutually agreeable terms that would allow us to continue as a tenant on this parcel of ASLD property going forward. This decision was difficult, but we are proud of the community hub we created and the smiles we’ve brought to so many faces. We want to thank our loyal staff—both past and present—for their dedication and hard work in making this location a special place."

According to a news release, Bowlin Travel Centers will soon announce a new food offering at the Bowlin's Picacho Peak Plaza, located next door to the closing Picacho Peak DQ Travel Center.