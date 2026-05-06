Fire sparks at Phoenix apartment complex, leaving 16 units damaged

PHOENIX — More than a dozen apartments were damaged on Wednesday during a fire.

At around 10:15 a.m., Phoenix firefighters were called to a complex near 19th and Northern avenues for a structure fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment complex.

Due to the size of the building and the intensity of the fire, it was immediately upgraded to a first alarm.

Firefighters were eventually able to put the flames out, and officials say no injuries were reported.

A total of 16 units were affected by the fire and smoke. It's unclear exactly how many people are being displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.