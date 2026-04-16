Maricopa County health officials confirm sixth measles case of 2026 and identify new exposure sites

MESA, AZ — A sixth case of measles has been confirmed in a Valley resident.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health confirmed the case on Thursday, marking the sixth one in the county so far this year.

Health officials say the new case is not linked to any of the previous measles cases and has no known source of exposure.

Officials have identified several public exposure sites in Mesa and Queen Creek. The measles virus can survive in the air for up to two hours, and the listed exposure times include that extended period.

People who were at the following locations at the listed dates and times may have been exposed and should watch for symptoms:

Arizona Youth Sports Basketball game (Gymnasium) 6915 E. Guadalupe Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212 Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Watch for symptoms through Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Costco 20260 S. Ellsworth Rd., Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Friday, April 3, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watch for symptoms through Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Walmart 21055 E. Rittenhouse Rd., Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Saturday, April 4, 2026, from 8:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Watch for symptoms through Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Generation Church Queen Creek at Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary (Jr. High Sunday School & Easter Egg Hunt) 22801 Via Del Jardin, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Sunday, April 5, 2026, from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Watch for symptoms through Monday, April 27, 2026.

Health officials urge anyone who visited these locations during the listed times to check their vaccination status.

Symptoms typically appear seven to 12 days after exposure but can take up to 21 days. Symptoms include a high fever over 101 degrees, red and watery eyes, cough, runny nose, and a red, raised, and blotchy rash that begins on the face at the hairline and moves down the body.

If symptoms develop, individuals should stay home and call a healthcare provider before arriving to seek medical care and testing.