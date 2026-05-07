Acting U.S. Attorney General sits down with ABC15 during Border Security Expo

PHOENIX — The Border Security Expo rolled into day two on Wednesday in downtown Phoenix, featuring top federal officials focused on immigration enforcement and border security.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche delivered the keynote address before taking audience questions and sitting down one-on-one with ABC15.

Blanche previously served as Deputy Attorney General before becoming acting AG in April after President Trump fired Pam Bondi. He’s in Arizona as several high-profile legal battles are moving through the courts, including the Trump administration’s challenge to birthright citizenship.

“Every case we’re bringing, we’re bringing for the right reasons,” Blanche said. “We expect a decision in that sometime between now and July, and we’ll see.”

The administration is also appealing a federal judge’s decision involving the CBP One app, which had allowed migrants to enter the U.S. under parole status. Local immigration advocates have argued the administration cannot revoke that status after migrants entered legally through the program.

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“We’ve appealed, and already been given a stay,” Blanche said. “That’s happening in a lot of cases where there’s a local judge who unsurprisingly rules one way, and we have to appeal to get to the appellate court. We are doing everything we can to stay exactly within the law.”

Outside of immigration, Blanche also discussed the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, as federal resources continued to be used in the case.

“I wish I had an update,” Blanche said. “From day one, President Trump put out a directive to me, then Attorney General Bondi, and Director Kash Patel that we would support any way we can with manpower, resources, and help with forensics. That’s what we have been doing, and we are 100% committed to continuing to do that.”

Blanche can continue serving as acting attorney general through October before likely needing a formal nomination to remain in the role permanently.

This is the second straight year the Border Security Expo has been held in Phoenix.