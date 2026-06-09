Employee put on leave after autistic man found dead in hot van outside Mesa facility

MESA, AZ — The family of a man with developmental disabilities has hired legal counsel after their son was found dead inside a van outside a Mesa facility.

Lorenzo Lopez, 36, was picked up from his family’s home last Friday around 7:30 in the morning by Pathways for Life to attend a day school program at Pathways for Life, but did not return at 4:30 like he usually does.

Lopez is picked up daily by staff with Pathways for Life to attend the daytime program.

Attorneys with the Shapiro Law Team tell ABC15 that the family reached out to the facility after he did not return home last Friday.

Officials with the Mesa Police Department have not released a lot of information about the death investigation, but said Lopez was found dead inside a van around 5:45 last Friday.

The attorneys say that authorities have only told them that Lopez was found dead inside the Pathways van, but did not indicate if he was left in the van or for how long.

“The family has not been told that one way or the other. They have been told that he was found in the car, but we do not know the cause of death. We don't know how long he was in the car or if that's how he died, but he was found in the car.”

Lopez was nonverbal and severely autistic. “What we've heard from the family is he had the mental capacity of a 5-year-old and he was not physically able to open a van door like that one on his own,” said Heather Bushor, attorney with the Shapiro Law Team.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Pathways for Life said the staff members involved in this have been placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate.

Pathways for Life did not provide any more details about the death of Lopez, but said, in a statement, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. We are cooperating with authorities and the investigation that they’re conducting.”

“The safety and well-being of our members is our top priority and we are committed to understanding exactly what occurred,” a spokesperson said.

It is unclear if the facility had surveillance cameras outside the facility, or inside the van.

“I think our message to Pathways would be, please tell us what happened, if something happened as many as suspect, let people know, take accountability and most importantly, take steps, this never, ever, ever happens again,” said attorney Kurt Maahs.