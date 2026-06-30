Eden Village builds tiny homes in Mesa to serve chronically homeless, disabled residents

MESA, AZ — Heavy machinery is rolling into Mesa to tackle one of the city’s most persistent challenges: providing stable homes for chronically homeless and disabled residents.

The solution, Eden Village of Arizona, is building 21 low-rent tiny homes along North Alma School Road, just half a mile from downtown and within easy reach of light rail. Eden Village leaders broke ground there late last year.

Unlike most affordable housing projects, Eden Village’s acre-and-a-half development is funded entirely by private donations, not taxpayer dollars. Local donors have contributed as much as $10,000 each, fueling a grassroots effort led by Tom and Laurie McClellan, a couple from Gilbert who raised $2.6 million, primarily through their ministry, to launch this initiative.

“We call this God’s project,” Tom McClellan said.

The McClellans have worked with homeless populations for years, relying on community involvement and a network of 200 volunteers who sponsor residents, individuals with nowhere else to call home.

“It’s all about community and involvement. We want them to participate in the community garden and other offerings,” Tom McClellan added.

Rules govern the community, the McClellans say. Anyone found with illegal drugs will be given the option to enroll in substance abuse therapy or leave the property.

Stability is the cornerstone: “We can provide stability, eight hours of sleep, their own kitchen, their own community that understands their mental disabilities,” Laurie McClellan explained. “They’re still lovable, and God still loves them.”

“Hope happens here,” Tom said, looking forward to welcoming new residents.

Eden Village, already established in 11 cities nationwide, stands apart from traditional shelters by emphasizing permanent housing and a supportive community. The Mesa site will also partner with Circle the City, a local nonprofit, to provide physical and mental health care for residents.

Construction continues next week with foundation work beginning, and organizers aim to open Eden Village by spring.

Learn more about Eden Village Mesa by clicking here.