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WATCH: Gilbert leaders and nonprofits unite to find actionable solutions to end human trafficking in the area

Local leaders, nonprofits, and law enforcement in Gilbert came together on Friday to find actionable solutions to end human trafficking, a crime that often goes unseen. It comes as the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office reported a 60% increase in sex trafficking cases in just one year.
Gilbert leaders, nonprofits unite to find solutions to human trafficking
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GILBERT, AZ — Local leaders, nonprofits, and law enforcement in Gilbert came together on Friday to find actionable solutions to end human trafficking, a crime that often goes unseen.

It comes as the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office reported a 60% increase in sex trafficking cases in just one year.

“4 hours once a week, I’m on a hotline, uh, taking calls from those who are looking to escape the life," said Candice Lo Presto, an Ambassador for Safe House Project.

Lo Presto says trafficking rarely looks like what people imagine. It happens in ordinary places — and that’s exactly why ordinary people need to know the signs.

Watch in the player above how East Valley leaders are working to find solutions.

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