Surveillance video captures break-in at Gilbert smoke shop where Pokémon cards were stolen Tuesday

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert smoke shop owner is searching for answers after someone broke into his shop and stole several boxes of Pokémon cards.

Police say officers responded to an alarm at The Smoke Depot Smoke Shop near Warner and Cooper just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found shattered glass at the front entrance and cleared the building.

According to police, the owner reported several boxes of Pokémon cards had been stolen.

Smoke Depot Smoke Shop owner Thomas Damato said the theft is a blow to his small business.

"Small businesses, we can't afford to take theft like this,” Damato said.

Damato said some boxes are worth hundreds of dollars each, making them an attractive target for thieves.

"Now with Pokemon cards' values being so high, that's what's also bringing the risk into the industry,” Damato added.

The theft comes as Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell recently said trading cards have become a target for thieves because of their value and how easily they can be resold.

"We're still seeing trends. For example, one of the recent trends that we're seeing is the theft of trading cards, which can be, as you know, very valuable,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the losses from trading card thefts can add up quickly.

"One where just the trading cards was about $150,000. But it adds up from store to store to millions and millions of dollars, and that's passed on to consumers,” Mitchell said.

Damato said the small size of the cards makes them especially easy to steal and resell.

"These are small boxes, very easy to liquidate. Everybody's looking for Pokémon right now. Somebody hears that you have Pokémon for sale, they're throwing cash at you,” Damato added.

Surveillance video captured the break-in, and Damato said he hopes it helps detectives find the person responsible.

"We don't have many options with it as small business owners, and to have people come in, steal our products, and get away every time with it, it hurts,” Damato concluded.

Gilbert police say at this time, a suspect has not yet been identified in this investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to report it by calling the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500 or click here.