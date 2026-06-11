Inflation forces Gilbert pasty shop to close Mesa location as rising costs hit small businesses hard

GILBERT, AZ — Rising inflation is hitting families and small businesses hard in Gilbert, with one local pasty shop owner announcing she will close one of her two locations when the lease expires at the end of July.

Julie Mercer, owner of Sonsons Pasty Company, operates locations in Gilbert and Mesa. She said the past year has brought mounting financial pressure that ultimately led to the difficult decision to close the Mesa store.

"Inflation hit us pretty hard in the last year or so," Mercer said.

Mercer said rising gas prices have compounded the challenge, particularly because the business participates in farmers markets.

"The gas prices going up recently has been huge for us because we also do a lot of farmers' market, so that's taken a big hit for us," Mercer said.

Mercer said the Mesa location's closure marks the end of an eight-year run.

"Inflation is really hit the Mesa store. We are, we are, I have decided I'm gonna close that one when the lease runs out the end of July. That's something sad that we have to do, but it's been a good 8 years," Mercer said.

Mercer said revenue at the shop has also declined over the past year, and a drop in winter visitors added to the strain.

"It has just been on a decline the last year, you know, the revenue has declined. We didn't see so many winter visitors, so, and that's usually what gets you through the summer," Mercer said.

The impact of inflation extends beyond small businesses. Residents say they are feeling the squeeze at the gas pump as well.

Joe Mazer said the cost of fuel forced him to make a major change.

"It's hitting the pocket a little too hard. Had a diesel truck, had to sell that and got this little commuter over here just to try to save as much as I can right now," Mazer said.

Luis Duarte, who drives daily for work, said higher fuel costs are adding up quickly.

"I drive every day for work, so the higher they go up, the higher the expenses for the week, for the month," Duarte said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation rose at its fastest annual pace since April 2023, driven largely by oil and energy prices, which have surged amid the war with Iran.

Despite the challenges, Mercer said she remains committed to her Gilbert location and is urging her community to support local businesses.

"Support small businesses is really, really good. You know, we gotta keep our economy going," Mercer said.