East Valley families seek transportation solutions as EVIT offers $4 million to member districts

GILBERT, AZ — East Valley school districts say they no longer have the resources to bus students to campuses belonging to the East Valley Institute of Technology without a new intergovernmental agreement, leaving students and families searching for answers before classes begin this fall.

EVIT's governing board said it voted to offer roughly $4 million to cover transportation costs for students attending its central campuses.

"We recognize that for a large number of students, their access to opportunities at the central campus is dependent upon transportation," EVIT Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson said.

High school students often utilize EVIT services to gain experience in key fields.

EVIT said its attorneys formally sent a proposed agreement to member districts. Under the plan, EVIT would reimburse districts for 100 percent of their transportation costs using the same system that was in place last school year.

The company representing the districts called the offer a welcome step, but said districts are still waiting for details on how the plan would work and want discussions to continue as part of a broader agreement impacting East Valley students.

While those discussions continue, some parents say they are creating their own solutions. Families have turned to Facebook groups and community networks to organize carpools and connect students with rides to campus.

"It's pulling parents together. They're also coming together and forming rides," East Valley parent James Knox said.

"Many parents, and it's shown by the popularity of that site, value what EVIT offers their children and the opportunities that can open up, and they're willing to go that extra mile for their, uh, students," Knox said.

Other parents say the focus should remain on students.

"Kids first, period. We are adults. Kids first," EVIT parent Katie McPherson said.

School district leaders have not yet announced whether they will accept the offer, and discussions between the two sides are ongoing.