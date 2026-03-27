Chandler opens public housing waitlist Friday, April 3, for larger family sizes

CHANDLER, AZ — If you have a large family and need affordable housing, the City of Chandler is getting ready to open its public housing waitlist.

You can start submitting your pre-applications at noon on Friday, April 3. Everything must be turned in before the deadline at noon on Friday, April 17.

The waitlist is for three-to five-bedroom family sizes.

It is a two-step process: first, you will need to create an online account, and then you can fill out the pre-application. Be sure to finish both steps, because the city will not accept incomplete applications.

Once all the applications are in, the city will use a random lottery to select 350 pre-applications for the waitlist. If you are not selected this time around, you will need to reapply the next time the waitlist opens.

If you prefer to use a paper application, you have a few options to get one. You can email chandler.housing@chandleraz.gov, call 480-782-3200 (*711 via Arizona Relay Service, TTY English 800-367-8939 or Español 800-842-2088).

You can also drop it off in person between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 235 S. Arizona Ave.

The City of Chandler emphasies that this waitlist is only for existing public housing sites. It does not include the Villas on McQueen property. If you are interested in that location, its waitlist will open in late April.

To qualify for the program, your total gross household income has to fall under certain limits based on your family size.

The maximum income is $62,850 for one person, $71,800 for two people, $80,800 for three, $89,750 for four, $96,950 for five, $104,150 for six, $111,300 for seven, $118,500 for eight, $125,650 for nine, and $132,850 for a 10-person household.