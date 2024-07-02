ABC15 follow-up: Chandler teen grows as a journalist with Scholastic Kids Press

CHANDLER, AZ — Zoya Siddiqui had no idea what to expect when she was selected to join the Scholastic Kids Press in 2022 when she was only 11 years old.

"I've grown a lot through this experience because I think it's really enhanced, like my communication skills," said Siddiqui.

When ABC15 first talked with Siddiqui a year ago, she said she was more excited than nervous about the opportunity to cover news for kids. She was among the 45 reporters in the Scholastic Kids Press program serving 25 million readers around the world.

Part of her journalistic journey involved covering a midterm election at the age of 12.

"It was kind of eye-opening. It was a good learning experience," Siddiqui recalled.

"I was just so surprised. There was so much more to it than I thought, more than just what I guess like I was thinking about," she added.

The now 13-year-old says she understands the importance of sharing serious stories but says shining light on people who are working to help others are her favorite stories to tell.

"One of my favorites would probably be Sleep in Heavenly Peace. I think you've covered that," said Siddiqui.

"It's an organization that builds beds for kids who are in need and they have several chapters across the nation and they have one located right here in Phoenix! Just seeing the work they do was really amazing," Siddiqui added.

She says from learning how to pitch a story, to navigating an interview and seeing her work published on the Scholastic Kids Press website, this experience has been a dream come true.

"I was working with my editor. She lives in New York. So, I've been working with her for the last two years, and it's been a great experience," said Siddiqui.

It's a journey giving this young lady a brand new sense of confidence and that's something Siddiqui hopes to pay forward.

Scholastic editors select Kid Reporters based on writing ability, interviewing skills, and attention to detail. The new team will be announced in the fall.

Students must be between the ages of 10-14 (born on or between Sept. 1, 2010, and Aug. 31, 2014) to be considered.

A completed application must include a written news story, along with two story ideas, and a personal essay.

Applications for the 2025-26 program year will open in March 2025.

For more information about the Scholastic Kids Press program visit their website.

Have questions about the application? Email kidspress@scholastic.com.