Police investigating after man found dead near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Phoenix on Thursday.

Phoenix police say they were called just before 11:45 p.m. to the area near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road for a report of an unresponsive person.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He could not be identified at the scene.

On Saturday, the Medical Examiner's office identified the man as 55-year-old Dean Emerson.

Emerson had been reported missing on Thursday afternoon by staff at a group home near where he was found.

A SAFE Alert had been issued for Emerson on Friday before the ME's office positively identified his body on Saturday.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time.

Emerson's death remains under investigation..