Five people hurt after seven vehicles involved in crash at Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Five people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Scottsdale.

Police say they were called to the crash at Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found seven vehicles involved in the crash.

All told, Scottsdale police say five people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Two people reportedly have life-threatening injuries.

What caused the crash is not yet known.

Both roads near the intersection are shut down as police continue to investigate.