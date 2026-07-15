Mesa voters to choose three city council members in July 21 election

MESA, AZ — Mesa voters will head to the polls July 21 to select three city council members who will serve four-year terms beginning in January.

Most candidates shared their platforms with voters at a July 7 candidate forum at Mesa Community College, focusing on their motivations for seeking office and plans to address Mesa's growing affordable housing needs.

The forum was hosted by the Center for Community and Civic Engagement.

Three seats are open this election cycle. District 4 Councilwoman Jenn Duff is termed out, while District 5's Alicia Goforth seeks re-election and District 6's Scott Somers runs unopposed, also seeking a second term.

District 4 race

Two candidates are vying for the District 4 seat, which covers downtown Mesa and several historic areas.

Nick Willis, a fifth-generation Mesa resident and Mesa Public Schools graduate, said he's motivated by ensuring future generations have the same opportunities Mesa provided him.

"The reason I'm running now is I want to make sure the next generation has those opportunities, and everyone in Mesa can have a chance to be successful," Willis said at the forum. "Mesa is a great city, but it's only truly great if all of us have opportunities to build a life, and care for those who we love.”

Willis identifies three top priorities: addressing housing affordability through diverse housing options beyond single-family homes, supporting small businesses outside the downtown corridor, and maintaining safe neighborhoods.

He noted that some west Mesa neighborhoods, including Queen of Peace, have been neglected.

"Single family homes are not the only answer to solve affordability within our city," Willis said. "You need for sale options like condos and townhomes. You need apartments so that people can start to live their life.”

Regarding local businesses, Willis said those outside the Main Street corridor need more support because "they keep dollars local and help make sure our economy is resilient.”

Ray Johnson, who did not participate in the Mesa Community College forum, is also seeking the District 4 seat.

Johnson, who has lived near Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue for more than 30 years and raised his family there, said he's running because he loves the Mesa community and believes his business experience will help downtown and central Mesa grow.

Johnson identifies affordability, public safety, responsible growth, water sustainability and creating opportunities for future generations as Mesa's most important issues.

He's particularly concerned about utility costs, noting that Mesa's electric utility covers 5.5 square miles, with about 4.1 of those in District 4.

"Our district takes the largest hit when the utilities transfer 30% of their gross revenue to the General Fund, which covers the whole city," Johnson said via email. "We need to find better ways to fund the city that impact all six council districts.”

Johnson said he will prioritize public safety and support investments in infrastructure, water security and parks while planning for long-term sustainability.

To keep Mesa affordable, he wants to focus on efficient government, fiscal responsibility and economic development that expands the tax base without increasing the burden on families.

On housing, Johnson noted that District 4 doesn't have large open tracts of land other than the site of the future Culdesac project at Mesa Drive and University Drive. He wants to ensure historic and recent neighborhoods maintain their character while channeling dense growth to the Main Street corridor.

Johnson plans to remain accessible by sending monthly email updates to the district and maintaining regular office hours.

District 5 race

Five candidates are competing for the District 5 seat.

Incumbent Alicia Goforth, who has served 3½ years and is endorsed by Mayor Mark Freeman, Vice Mayor Scott Somers and council members Rich Adams and Jenn Duff, argues her experience positions her to lead effectively.

"Second terms matter," Goforth said. "First terms are for building and for learning. Second terms are for leading.”

Goforth cited Mesa's status as the safest city of its size in the country and recognition by WalletHub as the best-run city in Arizona and 10th-best in the nation.

She wants to continue focusing on safer neighborhoods, fiscal responsibility and protecting quality of life through investments in infrastructure like libraries, police and fire substations, and museum renovations.

"We have the safest city of our size in the country. That's not by accident," Goforth said. "That comes with investment. It comes with innovation. It comes with accountability and relentless crime-fighting.”

Amanda Jones, a nurse practitioner and business owner who has spent her career in higher education, lists public safety as her top priority.

She wants to ensure fiscal responsibility in city budgets, increase awareness of city programs and guarantee all residents have a voice in government.

"The community should drive the issues the council addresses rather than the council addressing issues the community funds," Jones said.

Jones said she saw an opportunity to apply skills learned in hospital and educational administration to fill gaps in public health knowledge when managing city budgets.

Danny Hart, a retired trial attorney who identifies as the only Democrat in the District 5 race, became politically active after the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

He's endorsed by Equality Arizona and says his campaign is funded only by individual donors, not PACs.

Hart wants Mesa's police department to sever ties with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, reduce the number of data centers in the city, and pursue affordable housing initiatives. He also supports protecting transgender residents' rights.

"Residents with progressive values deserve to be represented just like everyone else," Hart said. "I'm running because we need to fight back.”

Hart noted that Mesa is the only city in Arizona with an ICE agreement and said he wants to ensure it doesn't escalate while holding police accountable for any abuses of power.

Alex Vranicic, a longtime Mesa resident and former college soccer player who immigrated from the former Yugoslavia at age eight, is concerned about city overspending and the $36 million structural deficit in the city budget.

He wants to maintain Mesa's affordability and make it easier to start small businesses.

"One thing I can relate with people is their voice not being heard," Vranicic said. "I want to be that voice for the residents.”

Vranicic believes continued construction is the solution to Mesa's housing crisis and worries that city overspending increases residents' cost of living.

Ryan Blakeman, who did not attend the forum, wants to serve the neighborhood where he grew up.

In a text message, Blakeman said he wants Mesa to be a desirable destination and plans to ensure District 5 residents know how to contact him.

District 6 race

Scott Somers, Mesa's vice-mayor, is running unopposed for re-election in District 6. Though he did not attend the candidate forum, Somers said he's seeking another term to continue delivering on his vision for southeast Mesa.

"Over the years, we have created thriving neighborhoods, attracted high-quality jobs, and expanded amenities that improve residents' quality of life," Somers said. "While we have made significant progress, there is still important work ahead.”

Somers identifies water security as his top priority, calling it an issue that "will define Mesa and Arizona in the coming years." He has focused on expanding the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline, implementing capacity fees ensuring new development pays for itself, and upgrading infrastructure through advanced leak detection.

On housing, Somers supports the voter-approved Mesa 2050 General Plan, which promotes targeted redevelopment in mixed-use commercial zones to increase homeownership opportunities while protecting established neighborhoods.

Somers maintains transparency through regular district meetings, activity on neighborhood social media pages and reinstated annual public budget open houses.

Key issues discussed

Candidates addressed several major topics during the forum, including workforce development partnerships with Mesa Community College, community accessibility and housing preservation.

On workforce development, Goforth highlighted the Mesa College Promise program, which provides two years of tuition-free community college for eligible Mesa residents, and partnerships with companies like Boeing and Honeywell that create direct job pipelines.

Somers noted that Mesa provides comprehensive education through city initiatives, including the Workforce Center @Mesa, which offers vocational training and resume assistance.

Johnson said Mesa Community College will play an important role in ensuring Mesa residents have the skills required for jobs with new businesses attracted to the city.

Regarding housing, candidates offered varying approaches. Vranicic emphasized increasing housing supply while preserving neighborhood character in different areas of the city.

Hart proposed limiting corporate rental property purchases and imposing higher property taxes on second homes.

Willis suggested better use of underutilized land, citing an empty lot at Mesa Drive and University as an example for affordable townhome development.

Election timeline

Mesa voters will return to the polls for the Arizona general election Nov. 3. For Mesa council races, the November general election will be used only for potential runoffs between candidates or other city ballot measures.