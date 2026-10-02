Family of teen shot and killed at Desert Sky Mall to march against gun violence Saturday

PHOENIX — Kevin Zamora, a 17-year-old who took a job at a Phoenix mall kiosk to help support his mother, was shot and killed on June 2, 2026. Now, his family is hoping his memory can inspire a community to take a stand against gun violence.

His sister, Katherine Zamora, described Kevin as a generous soul whose spirit was contagious.

"You just didn't have to worry about him. We knew he was doing the right thing all the time," Katherine Zamora said.

Kevin worked at Bisou, a cologne and hat kiosk inside Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix.

"Kevin tried to help everybody he knew, even people he didn't know," Katherine said.

According to court documents, Kevin and a 16-year-old co-worker were at the Bisou kiosk when two unknown males approached. The group offered the males a hat and cologne to buy. The males became aggressive and walked away, continuing to make comments.

Court documents state a witness also working at the kiosk, who suffered from anxiety, reached into a cross-body bag to hold a pill bottle to calm himself. Court documents state one of the other males thought he was reaching for a gun.

Shortly after, according to court documents, one of the males pulled a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the group. The group ran, and multiple shots were fired, striking both Kevin and his co-worker. Both were transported to a hospital, where Kevin died from his injuries.

Kevin's mother was one of the first people to see him after the shooting.

"When he passed away, she's the one who saw the way he was left. She watched him suffer the most," Katherine said.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage from inside and outside the mall showing the two suspects entering and exiting multiple stores before the shooting. Using that footage, investigators identified 15-year-old Guillermo Guzman as the suspect seen firing the handgun.

Guzman was arrested June 4. On June 25, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Guzman had been indicted on one count of second-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and one count of disorderly conduct.

In June, friends and even strangers showed their support for Kevin at a memorial car wash. Even some of Kevin's customers sent his family words of encouragement and support.

"It's crazy to me that someone in our family, especially Kevin, I had no idea this is how Kevin was, touching so many lives," Katherine said.

Kevin's family is now hoping more people will join a march against gun violence on Saturday, Oct. 3. Marchers will follow the same route Kevin often walked. They'll begin at 75th Avenue and Thomas near Desert Sky Mall and walk to Premier High School.

"We wake up every day and can't believe he's gone. It hits us every day. I know it hits me every day that I can't understand, I can't understand that he's not going to be here," Katherine said.

The march is scheduled to begin gathering at Desert Sky Mall at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.