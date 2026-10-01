Preston Lord murder suspect’s hearing on revoking release pushed, will now include evidentiary hearing

MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona — For now, Talyn Vigil remains out of custody amidst a push to revoke his pretrial release.

Vigil is one of six remaining defendants in the Preston Lord murder case.

Preston Lord was attacked and beaten leaving a Queen Creek Halloween party in 2023. The 16-year-old died two days later.

Seven people were arrested and just one has taken a plea agreement so far.

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Vigil is one of five defendants in the case that have bonded out of custody.

Their release conditions include house arrest and GPS monitoring.

Several weeks ago, Vigil was arrested for a third time while out on bond. All the arrests have been misdemeanor charges.

The ABC15 Investigators were the first to report that Tempe police had arrested the 20-year-old for reckless driving.

A petition from pretrial services, who oversees Vigil’s release, said they believed the arrest was a violation of his release conditions and recommended a warrant be issued.

Vigil then had to pay numerous additional bonds, one in Tempe and one in superior court, before being released just days later.

Not long after, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office also filed a second request to have Vigil’s release revoked.

Watch the latest episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered in the video player below. A Valley attorney discuses the legal process for revoking someone's pretrial release.

Arizona Crime Uncovered: Two major Valley cases have hearings next week

The judge presiding over the murder case, Judge Sam Myers, was set to hear oral arguments from the parties on Thursday.

Preston Lord’s dad and stepmom were in court prepared to speak.

Judge Myers first asked prosecutors to present information supporting their argument that Vigil had violated his release conditions.

“I believe the state attached something like a ticket to the state’s motion,” said Judge Myers. “So, I’ve seen the ticket, but I don’t have any independent knowledge as to what happened.”

Prosecutors said they could show body camera footage, real time crime center video, and the police report from Tempe. MCAO said they also had ankle monitor data.

Vigil’s attorney, Jason Gronski, said he had not seen all the evidence.

“Without thinking about it as deeply as I should have, it seems, it seemed to me that it was kind of an open and shut case given the data,” said MCAO prosecutor Ryan Green. “But I didn't realize he did not have the data.”

Gronski ultimately asked to have the hearing reset.

“I do need that information before I can go ahead and make a proper argument, and be able to go ahead and assert what, my client's innocence, what he’s told me,” said Gronski.

The parties all agreed to hold the evidentiary hearing and oral arguments next Wednesday.

Prosecutors said they now plan to call at least one live witness, like a Tempe police officer, to “narrate some of the evidence”.

Preston Lord’s family walked out still not knowing what will happen next.

Their attorney, Bryn DeFusco, provided a statement on behalf of her clients:

“While another delay is frustrating, we are looking forward to justice being served on October 7.”

Another defendant, Jacob Meisner, will be back in court Friday. His attorney is pushing to have his client's bond reduced for a second time.

Meisner is supposed to be the first defendant to head to trial. His current trial date is set for November.