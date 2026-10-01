Music helping Valley children build a brighter future

Before children learn to read, write or solve math problems, they begin building the skills that make all of that possible.

At Rosie's House in Phoenix, those lessons often start with a song.

The nonprofit has spent more than 30 years providing free music education, instruments and mentorship to children from low-income families. Now, a new $250,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation will help expand its early childhood music programs, reaching even more Valley families.

Research shows that 90% of brain development happens before age five. Through singing, movement and hands-on musical activities, children in the program are developing language skills, memory, coordination and social-emotional skills while having fun alongside their parents and caregivers.

For many families, programs like these can be difficult to access because of cost or availability. Rosie's House works to remove those barriers by offering all of its programs free of charge.

The grant will also support partnerships that bring bilingual early childhood music education directly into underserved communities, including work with Child Crisis Arizona.

Leaders at Rosie's House say the mission goes far beyond music.

It's about helping children build confidence, preparing them for future success and ensuring opportunities aren't limited by a family's ZIP code.

ABC15's Cameron Polom shows us how music is helping shape young lives long before the first day of kindergarten. Watch the full story in the video player above.