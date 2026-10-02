77 Arizona schools earn Purple Star designation. Here's why it matters for military families

GLENDALE, AZ — When military families move, children may have to leave familiar schools and friends behind. At Luke Elementary, Arizona's first Purple Star school, peer mentors and trained staff work to make the transition less isolating for students and less worrying for their parents.

The school serves about 250 military-connected students, Principal Charleen Mattingly said. The program gives students a place to talk about experiences such as a parent deploying or returning home and to connect with peers who understand those changes.

“Sometimes kids learn best and heal best when they can talk to other peers their age versus an adult,” Mattingly said.

Eighth grade peer mentor Thomas McKendrick said he wanted to help new students who arrive without knowing anyone or where to go. He offers to show them around and share that he also has a military connection through his cousin.

Seventh grade mentor Christian Detrick said he introduces new students to classmates and invites students in his grade to join him at lunch or recess. Moving can leave children feeling lonely or lost, he said, and helping them feel welcome matters.

“It helps me feel better that they feel better,” Detrick said.

For military parents, that support can offer reassurance during demanding assignments. Air Force Lt. Col. Carissa Deeney said she and her husband were geographically separated during their assignment, leaving her with two younger children. After moving from overseas, she valued knowing their school understood military life.

“It was really nice to have that knowledge that they’d be taken care of, and they’d be with other military kids who’d gone through the same thing,” Deeney said.

The Arizona Department of Education oversees the Purple Star certification process, Luke Air Force Base School Liaison Officer Stacey Holland said. Requirements include a designated school contact, a peer-to-peer program, at least one patriotic event each year and professional development on the challenges military-connected students may face.

“Students transition on an average every two to three years,” Holland said. “By the time they graduate, most have attended at least nine different schools. So, this school is saying that we're dedicated. We understand the needs of the military. We understand the transition process. We understand deployments.”

The program is growing across Arizona. As of Oct. 1, 2026, 77 schools statewide have earned the Purple Star designation.

Col. Darryl Hébert serves as the 56th Mission Support Group commander at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale. He said some people may not realize how important the Purple Star designation is to the overall mission.

“Take that worry away so that a military member can focus solely on the job, knowing that his or her family and their kids are in a safe place to learn and be connected to their local community,” Hébert said.

You can find more information about Arizona's Purple Star-designated schools and the requirements for maintaining the designation on the Arizona Department of Education website.