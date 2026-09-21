Four people displaced, two dogs rescued after south Phoenix house fire

PHOENIX — Four people were displaced and two dogs were rescued after a house fire near 51st Avenue and Southern Avenue in south Phoenix.

Fire crews responded to reports of a house fire around 9:45 p.m. On arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a residential house and quickly deployed handlines into the home to extinguish the blaze while simultaneously clearing the home of any occupants.

Firefighters rescued two dogs from the home. Both dogs suffered smoke inhalation, and crews used "Fido bags" to resuscitate them.

Crews revived both dogs and took them to an animal hospital for further treatment.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.