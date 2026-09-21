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Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27, family rep says

Gerber died at a rehab facility, according to online records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner
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Presley Gerber
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LOS ANGELES, AZ — Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, died on Sunday at age 27, a family representative said.

Gerber died at a rehab facility, according to online records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The death was confirmed by Allie Jenkins, a representative for Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” Jenkins said in an email Sunday night.

Presley was the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

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