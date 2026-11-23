PHOENIX — A person was detained in connection with a shooting in a South Phoenix neighborhood that left two people wounded Monday afternoon.
Phoenix police said the shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. near Central Avenue and Southgate Avenue.
Responding officers found two people with gunshot wounds. One victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. The condition of the other victim was not immediately known.
Police detained one person in connection with the shooting.
No additional details were released.
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