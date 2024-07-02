10-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after being rescued from South Mountain

PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being rescued from South Mountain on Tuesday.

Phoenix Fire officials say the boy was with adults and may have been visiting from out of town.

He reportedly went for a hike at around 9:30 a.m. and it wasn't until about 2:30 p.m. when firefighters were alerted to an emergency.

Firefighters used a helicopter to get the boy down from the mountain. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Today's forecasted high in Phoenix was set for 113 degrees.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer, not just in Arizona but across the nation.

