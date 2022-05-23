Heat Awareness Week: Everything you need to know to stay cool, safe

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has proclaimed May 23-27 “Heat Awareness Week” as we head into the most dangerous time of year.

During Heat Awareness Week, the National Weather Service, Arizona Department of Health Services, and City of Phoenix Heat Response and Mitigation Office will be bringing more attention to the number one weather-related killer.

In 2021, Arizona hospitals saw 2,873 heat-related emergency room visits and a record 552 deaths, according to officials.

Heat illness and heat deaths are preventable and there are ways to protect yourself.

HEAT FAST FACTS:

How to protect yourself from the heat (info from ADHS):



Drink water (1-2 liters per hour if you’re outdoors. Your body can lose up to 4 liters of water per hour during strenuous activity.

Dress accordingly. Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing. Apply sunscreen on exposed skin.

Eat smaller meals more often. Avoid foods that are high in protein which increase metabolic heat.

Slow down and avoid strenuous activity, especially during the hottest hours of the day

Take breaks and stay out of the heat as much as possible



Know the signs of heat illness (info from ADHS):



By the time your body tells you that you are thirsty, you are already mildly dehydrated. Heat cramps: Heat cramps are muscular pains and spasms due to heavy exertion. They usually involve the abdominal muscles or the legs. The loss of water and salt from heavy sweating causes heat cramps.

Heat exhaustion is less dangerous than heatstroke. It typically occurs when people exercise heavily or work in a warm, humid place where body fluids are lost through heavy sweating. Fluid loss causes blood flow to decrease in the vital organs, resulting in a form of shock. With heat exhaustion, sweat does not evaporate as it should, possibly because of high humidity or too many layers of clothing. As a result, the body is not cooled properly. Signals include cool, moist, pale, flushed or red skin; heavy sweating; headache; nausea or vomiting; dizziness; and exhaustion. Body temperature will be near normal. Heatstroke: Also known as sunstroke, heat stroke is life-threatening. The victim's temperature control system, which produces sweating to cool the body, stops working. The body temperature can rise so high that brain damage and death may result if the body is not cooled quickly. Signals include hot, red, and dry skin; changes in consciousness; rapid, weak pulse; and rapid, shallow breathing. Body temperature can be very high—sometimes as high as 105° F.

How to handle heat-illness emergencies (info from ADHS):



Get the person to a cooler place and have the person rest in a comfortable position. If the person is fully awake and alert, give a half glass of cool water every 15 minutes. Do not let him or her drink too quickly. Do not give liquids with alcohol in them, as they can make conditions worse. Remove or loosen tight clothing and apply cool, wet cloths such as towels or wet sheets or mist with water. Get the person into an air-conditioned space if possible. Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number if the person refuses water, vomits or loses consciousness. For heat stroke: Heat stroke is a life-threatening situation! Help is needed fast. Call 911. Move the person to a cooler place. Quickly cool the body using any means available, including cool water and ice. If you have ice packs or cold packs, wrap them in a cloth and place them on each of the victim's wrists and ankles, in the armpits and on the neck to cool the large blood vessels. (Do not use rubbing alcohol because it closes the skin's pores and prevents heat loss.) Wrap wet sheets around the body and place the person in front of a fan or air conditioner. Watch for signals of breathing problems and make sure the airway is clear. Keep the person lying down.

Pets and heat:

Even on days when it’s not that “hot” outside, the ground and cars heat up quickly:



Hot cars : If the outside temperature is just 80 degrees, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says it takes just 10 minutes for the internal car temperature to reach 99 degrees, 20 minutes to reach 109 degrees, 30 minutes to reach 114 degrees, and 60 minutes to reach 123 degrees.

: If the outside temperature is just 80 degrees, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says it takes just 10 minutes for the internal car temperature to reach 99 degrees, 20 minutes to reach 109 degrees, 30 minutes to reach 114 degrees, and 60 minutes to reach 123 degrees. Hot ground : Arizona Humane Society says asphalt can reach 160-180 degrees or more during the hot summer months. Be sure to walk your pets early in the morning or later at night to avoid the hot ground. Use the back of your hand to test the pavement before letting your barefoot pets walk on them. Booties can also be a good resource to protect their feet. If your pet has burnt paws, cool their feet with cool water and bandage each paw or protect it with a clean sock.

: Arizona Humane Society says asphalt can reach 160-180 degrees or more during the hot summer months. Be sure to walk your pets early in the morning or later at night to avoid the hot ground. Use the back of your hand to test the pavement before letting your barefoot pets walk on them. Booties can also be a good resource to protect their feet. If your pet has burnt paws, cool their feet with cool water and bandage each paw or protect it with a clean sock. Signs of heat illness : Pets may get red gums, loud and rapid panting, changes in drool, glazed eyes, weakness, seizures, vomiting/diarrhea and more when heatstroke comes on. Move them to a cool place, place a cool, wet cloth on their bellies, ears, paws and neck and place a fan on them. Do not use cold water which may shock your dog, force water or leave your pet alone.

: Pets may get red gums, loud and rapid panting, changes in drool, glazed eyes, weakness, seizures, vomiting/diarrhea and more when heatstroke comes on. Move them to a cool place, place a cool, wet cloth on their bellies, ears, paws and neck and place a fan on them. Do not use cold water which may shock your dog, force water or leave your pet alone. What to do about animals in distress: "All animals are required to have appropriate shelter, ventilation and drinkable water under city, county and state laws," according to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arizona Humane Society lists “dogs repeatedly left alone (possibly chained) outside without food, water or shelter,” “dogs kept outside during extreme heat, cold, rain, snow, etc. with no shelter,” and “pets left in parked cars (during hot weather)” as abuse. For more information on how to report abuse, click here.



