“Why?” Victim families seek answers after man arrested for three shootings, two dead

PHOENIX — Police arrested a man in connection with two deadly November shootings and a third incident where a home was sprayed with bullets as a family slept inside.

Phoenix police arrested 21-year-old Adalberto Cordova Torres on December 4, following an investigation into the shooting deaths of 45-year-old Marcus Adams on Nov. 24 and 29-year-old Andreas Olguin on Nov. 29.

Adams’s niece spoke with ABC15, describing her uncle as a talented painter and musician.

“He was turning his life around,” Jasmine Walls said. "He would give you his shirt off his back if he could.”

Police said Torres also shot at a home earlier in November, no one was hurt. He currently faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Police are still investigating a motive.

"He shot someone else, and then the week before, he shot into a house, like it doesn't make any sense. Why are you shooting random people you don't know?” Walls said.

Walls family is raising money for Adams's cremation and celebration of life.

In another online fundraiser for Olguin’s funeral, his mother Toni Perez wrote:

"Andreas longed for independence and chose to live life on his own terms, even if that meant living on the streets in Sunnyslope. We tried to help him, but Andreas valued his freedom.”