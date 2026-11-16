PHOENIX — A 28-year-old man was killed in a vehicle collision on a North Phoenix street Sunday evening.

Phoenix police said the crash, involving a pickup truck and an SUV, happened near 32nd Street and Sweetwater Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, Vehicular Crimes Unit detectives “determined that the two vehicles had collided within the intersection, after which the pick-up truck’s passenger side struck a nearby traffic signal pole.”

A passenger in the truck, identified as Ulises Paredes, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Both drivers were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

The collision remains under investigation.