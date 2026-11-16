Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced that Wayne Tweed has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of Elizabeth Bell in a house fire.

On November 9, 2023, Phoenix Fire and Police responded to a 911 call about an elderly woman trapped inside a burning home near 35th Avenue and the Loop 101. The fire was too dangerous for anyone to go inside the house.

After Phoenix firefighters put out the flames, Elizabeth Bell, who was 86 years old and bedridden, was found dead inside. A second victim managed to get out of the home but suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

Investigators learned that two days prior, Bell had obtained an injunction against harassment against Tweed. Tweed had previously acted as her caregiver, but the relationship deteriorated, and she evicted him.

The surviving victim told detectives that on the day of the fire, Tweed returned to the home multiple times to try to take some lawn mowers, and they got into an argument. Moments before the fire, he saw Tweed walking away from the house. He was unable to get Bell out because of the smoke and quickly growing flames.

The Phoenix Police Department and Phoenix Fire Department conducted a joint arson investigation.

Investigators determined through a fire origin and cause investigation that the fire was intentionally set. Detectives also found surveillance video of the person who started the fire walking up to and away from the house.

The surviving victim and a neighbor identified Tweed as the person in the video. At the time of his arrest, Tweed had fentanyl in his pocket.

Phoenix PD

In September, a jury convicted Tweed of the following charges:



One count of First-Degree Murder, a Class One Dangerous Felony

One count of Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder, a Class Two Dangerous Felony

One count of Arson of an Occupied Structure, a Class Two Dangerous Felony

One count of Possession or Use of Narcotic Drugs, a Class Four Felony

One count of Possession or Use of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class Six Felony

"This defendant took advantage of Elizabeth's kindness and trust to allow him to live on her property, and then he took her life in a horrific way," Mitchell said. "I want to thank the Phoenix Fire Department and Phoenix Police Department for their collaborative investigation to uncover the truth, and the prosecutors who delivered justice for Elizabeth and the surviving victim."

"This conviction is the result of hundreds of hours of dedicated work by investigators, prosecutors, and public safety professionals who remained committed to uncovering the truth and holding the offender accountable," Phoenix Police Chief Matt Giordano said. "The strong partnership between the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Phoenix Fire, and Phoenix Police ensured our ability to secure justice for Elizabeth Bell and her family."

"This conviction reflects the determination, professionalism, and persistence of the investigators who worked tirelessly to uncover the facts and seek justice for Elizabeth Bell and her family," Phoenix Fire Chief Mike Duran said. "The success of this case is a testament to the strong partnership between the Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force, the Phoenix Police Department, and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. Together, their dedication and collaborative efforts helped ensure accountability and secure justice for Elizabeth Bell and her family."

