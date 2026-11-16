PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a serious crash that left three people hospitalized near 20th and Van Buren streets Monday.

According to police, the four-vehicle crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near 20th and East Van Buren streets. Two of the vehicles involved are operated by Waymo.

See video from the scene in the player above.

Three people were taken to the hospital, two with non-life-threatening injuries and a third with life-threatening injuries, the department added.

Watch surveillance video obtained by ABC15 of the crash in the player below:

Surveillance video shows crash involving Waymo vehicles

Surveillance video shows the moment an SUV, driving at a high rate of speed, collides with multiple Waymo vehicles at an intersection.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as investigators look into the crash.

“The safety of our riders and other road users is our top priority. We are working with first responders to ensure the wellbeing of our riders," Waymo said in a statement.