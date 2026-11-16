A downed aircraft has been located in the Grand Canyon following a plane crash that killed three, authorities said Monday.

A report came in regarding a missing Piper Comanche aircraft late Sunday night around 11:30 p.m., according to the Grand Canyon Office of Communication. Three people were aboard the small plane.

"The Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted an aerial search in the early morning hours of Nov.16 using forward-looking infrared and night vision," the office said.

Monday morning around 10:15 a.m., the National Park Service located the downed aircraft near the North Rim of the park. There were no survivors.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The names of those killed in the crash have not been released.