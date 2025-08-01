Phoenix neighbors concerned about safety as alleyway issues persist

PHOENIX — Phoenix residents in the Garfield neighborhood are dealing with ongoing safety concerns as problems from nearby alleyways spill into their properties. Some homeowners report finding drug paraphernalia and experiencing break-ins.

"My daughter said, 'mom somebody was doing drugs in here, because there's foil,'" Betty said.

Betty was explaining how the alleyway behind her Garfield home has led to burglary in her backyard storage unit, a squatting situation with someone unhoused, and finding needles that she works to keep away from her grandchildren.

During our conversation, a police officer drove through the alleyway responding to a call about a homeless encampment in the area. Betty wasn't surprised, but her concerns remained.

"For one thing not very safe," Betty said.

A couple doors down, Rand Armstrong is renovating a soon-to-be rental property at a home originally built in the 1930s.

"Needles Drugs... Yeah," Armstrong said, describing what he's encountered in the area.

He believes gated alleyways would improve the situation.

"Anything the city can do resource-wise to help out, I think the property owners are more than happy to do their fair share," Armstrong said.

This problem isn't new. ABC15 reported on similar concerns last winter. Phoenix Neighborhood Services says alleyways are the responsibility of residents, but an additional $3 million in block watch funds were approved this year for the gated alleyway program. Neighbors need signatures of support from most of the properties on both sides of the alley to qualify. Renters are not eligible.

A new partnership with a local non-profit has expanded the tool lending program. Bulk trash removal now requires an appointment with public works, and residents who witness crimes can call Crimestoppers to file police reports.

Betty believes both residents and city officials need to work together.

"They have to do their end, and do it when they say they're going to do it, not wait," Betty said.

We reached out to the city of Phoenix about these issues, and Neighborhood Services provided the following statement:

"The City of Phoenix is committed to supporting neighborhoods with resources and services to help sustain strong, safe, and vibrant communities. The Neighborhood Services Department (NSD) has received positive feedback from residents on programs such as the Gated Alley Program and our tool lending program, and has responded by increasing access to these resources.



The Phoenix City Council this year approved an additional $3 million in Block Watch Funds for the Gated Alley Program to help support and expand the program to even more neighborhoods.

NSD also announced a partnership with local nonprofit Phoenix ToolBank to expand its tool lending program to support neighborhood revitalization, community events, and volunteer-led neighborhood improvement efforts. Residents can learn more about this partnership by clicking here.

More information is available by clicking here."

