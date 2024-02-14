What to do if your neighborhood alley is full of trash, graffiti or encampments

PHOENIX — For many Phoenix homes, the front of the property may look like all business, but if it backs up to an alleyway, it could look like there was a party in the back – but with bulk trash.

The answer the city gave us on cleaning up back alleyways may make some groan: cleaning these up is the responsibility of the surrounding community, we’re told.

When an ABC15 story ended up helping a South Phoenix community clean up their alleyway, we shared it online and you, the viewers, mentioned a good point in the comments. One viewer wrote: “Why does it take complaints and videos for the city to do something?”

In central Phoenix, Brandon Zavala has the city basically on speed dial over his alleyway.

“We find needles, we find foil papers,” he said while walking down the alleyway.

He lives in the Garfield community south of Roosevelt Street. With a pickup tool in one hand and a trash bin in the other, Zavala has been told the alleyways behind his home are his to clean up - but some things he says aren’t.

”What you’re looking at is stuff that’s been dumped on a whim by someone throughout the city without repercussions,” he said, pointing to a recliner next to a couch and car seat.

We asked the city’s public works department about illegal dumping in alleyways. They said if you catch someone in the act, you can call Crime Stop to file a police report at 602-262-6151. Capturing video always helps.

If you see the trash after the fact, which is a more common case, there’s a different number for that: 602-262-6251.

If you get caught or even leave a piece of mail behind, you can face a fine of anywhere from $100 to $2,500.

Before the end of 2023, the City of Phoenix put more money into the Gated Alleyway Program for those who qualify. Part of that includes a petition that more than half of the neighborhood needs to agree on.

”A lot of this trash is picked through daily, so you’re going to get a lot of this trash all across the alleyway,” said Zavala.

Another common problem is those experiencing homelessness using alleyways or making encampments. For those issues, the city says to call Phoenix C.A.R.E.S, which is also reached at 602-262-6251.

Neighborhood Services can also provide you with tools through a lending program. They even have paint for graffiti.

Neighborhood services shared a statement saying, in part: "Resources such as the Tool Lending Program, Graffiti Removal and Compliance Assistance Program provide access to cleanup tools and volunteers that make alley maintenance attainable and affordable for neighbors. In partnership with other city departments, the Gated Alley Program (GAP) installs gates to eligible alleys that constantly experience blight. Most importantly, neighbors can always contact their Neighborhood Inspector or Specialist assigned to their area to further discuss a plan for a coordinated community cleanup to keep alleys clean and safe.”

Zavala admits there are alleyways worse than his, but even keeping his clean can be a chore many may not realize is partially their responsibility.

”If you look down here, it looks pretty clean from this area, but this is because we are acting upon this area. When you look around the city, outside my bounds it looks pretty bad,” he said.