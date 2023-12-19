Phoenix approves more money for gated alleyway program

PHOENIX — Debris, drug use even fires have been called out by some Phoenix homeowners who live along the hundred miles of alleyways in the city.

A gated alleyway program is increasing funding to meet rising demand.

There are more than 860 miles of alleyways in Phoenix, the equivalent of driving from the Valley to Oklahoma.

In some parts of the city, the space used as a utility corridor seems to be a hub for trash, drug use or other safety hazards.

“I had to come out, throw a hose over the alley,” said Leon.

In the past week, Leon shared there have been two fires in the alleyway that backs up to her backyard. The most recent caught onto some overhead bushes and if it wasn’t for her quick response, she fears it could have spread to her home.

Before all this, she discovered something in the alleyway that ended with a visit from the medical examiner.

“There’s someone behind there that’s potentially dead, they have purple lips, purple hands,” she said.

To the City of Phoenix, stories like Leon’s are nothing new.

That’s part of the reason why last month, the city gave the okay to allocate more than $2 million for more gates at access points of qualifying alleyways. City staff found more neighborhoods want gated alleyways than there is money for.

The program aims to deter crime and improve the quality of life for residents.

To qualify, there’s a request form online which includes getting signatures from 51% of the neighborhood homeowners and renters who don’t qualify.

The program is a long-term solution. Leon is looking for immediate help.

”We live between our safe space and on the other side of the fence something else is going on, and we can’t always be on track to what’s on the other side of the alley,” she said.

The city has information on privately funding gates, organizing an alleyway clean-up effort, and for alley maintenance regarding illegal dumping – the city suggests contacting public works.

”We want to feel safe in our own home,” said Leon.