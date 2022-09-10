Phoenix City Council votes to expand program to gate residential alleyways

PHOENIX — Like most cities, Phoenix created alleys as service drives for residents and as utility corridors. It's still the case, but in recent years alleys have become a growing headache for neighborhoods and a challenge to maintain for the city.

Along 10th Street near Ruth Avenue in Sunnyslope, five in all were among the first to be gated by the city.

"There was a three month period, October until December in either 2018 or 2019, that we had 19 residential burglaries in these five alleys that are next to each other," said Jeff Tisot of the East Sunnyslope Neighborhood Association. "After the alley gates went up, we've had zero residential burglaries."

In return for the gates, residents are in charge of maintaining the alleys and placing their trash at the curb for pickup.

There are 867 miles of alleyways in the city of Phoenix. Most of them are not gated. Which leaves it up to neighbors who live along the alleys to deal with illegal dumping, crime, drug use and in some cases homeless encampments.

In Sunnyslope the gates are doing the job they're intended to do.

"You don't hear the dogs barking. We have security lights in the alleys and they never turn on anymore. There's just not the people roaming around where they shouldn't be anyway," Tisot said.

Across the city, 47 alleys have been sealed off. 17 others, like the one near Ocotillo Road and Flynn Drive are in the process of being closed off. The work on those gates is expected to be completed by the end of September.

On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council allocated an additional half-million dollars to the project. It's expected to be enough money to seal off an additional 45 alleyways.

If your neighborhood is interested in having your alleys gated, you will need to fill out a request online. More than half of homeowners on either side of the alley must sign in support.