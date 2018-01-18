Phoenix man accused of killing nine people during three-week period

PHOENIX - A man who was arrested in December for killing his mother and another man is set to be charged with an additional seven murders.

ABC15 has learned Cleophus Cooksey is accused of killing nine people in a three-week period in late 2017.

The killing spree would place Cooksey among the prolific serial killers in Arizona history.

Phoenix police are scheduled to announce more information about the murders at a press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Days after Cooksey’s initial arrest, sources told ABC15 about an ongoing investigation into several other murders. ABC15 agreed to hold back on reporting information because Phoenix police officials said the release of information would jeopardize their investigation.

Cooksey was arrested on December 17, after his mother and acquaintance were found shot to death in an apartment near 12th Street and highland Avenue.

The other murders happened in a three-week period before that arrest.

Court records show Cooksey had a previous criminal record for armed robbery and manslaughter 16 years ago.

He released from prison about a year ago and was in and out of jail since.

ABC15 will continue to update this story as we receive more information.