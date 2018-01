GLENDALE, AZ - Glendale police have identified a 29-year-old man shot and killed on Wednesday night as LaTorrie Beckford.

According to police, just before 7 p.m. officers responded to an apartment complex near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road for a report of a shooting.

As officers arrived, they located Beckford lying on the sidewalk between two buildings with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no firm description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Glendale police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.