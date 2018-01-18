PHOENIX - A 35-year-old man is in custody after two people were found shot to death in Phoenix on Sunday night.

Cleophus E. Cooksey Jr. faces multiple charges in connection with the crime.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, around 8 p.m. officers were called to an apartment complex near 12th Street and Highland Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Witnesses had told officers that they heard shots coming from an apartment nearby.

An officer went to the apartment and saw blood on the locked screen door. Cooksey reportedly answered the door, but blocked the officer's view from most of the inside of the apartment, police documents say. He said the blood was from a cut on his hand.

Police detained Cooksey, who became enraged and told them, "I'm the strongest man alive" and "I'll cut your throat."

When officers entered the apartment, they found the victims, a man and woman, dead with apparent gunshot wounds. Documents say Cooksey told officers that he did not know what happened to the victims.

According to police paperwork, the victims were Cooksey's parents and all three lived together at the residence.

Cooksey was booked into jail for first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.