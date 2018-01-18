Man shot and killed in Glendale, police asking for information

Seth Pines
Dec 18, 2017
1 hour ago
GLENDALE - Police are asking for any information from the public after a man was shot and killed in Glendale on Friday night. 

According to police, just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road. 

As officers arrived, they located Kris Cameron suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and died a day later. 

Police say there is no firm description of a suspect at this time, although witnesses told officers they saw an African-American man in his 30's with short hair take a backpack from Cameron before fleeing on foot. 

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Glendale police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous. 

 

 

