PHOENIX - Police say two men are dead after an apparent shooting in a Phoenix parking lot on Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of 16th Street and Indian School Road around 11:50 p.m. for an "unknown trouble" call.

One victim was found inside of a black vehicle in the parking lot. A second victim was found outside of the car. Both victims, a 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, were dead with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.