PHOENIX - Police have identified a 35-year-old man killed in a west Phoenix shooting on Saturday night.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road just before 8 p.m.

As officers arrived, they located Salim Richards, who was critically wounded by gunfire.

Richards was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, you can remain anonymous.