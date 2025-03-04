Phoenix Elementary District to vote Tuesday on closing two schools

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Elementary School District board is expected to vote Tuesday on whether or not to close two of its schools.

The district is considering closing Heard Elementary and Dunbar Elementary schools, citing declining enrollment.

Data from the district show that Heard will see a 36% decline in enrollment over the next 8 years. The district says they will lose about 650 students districtwide during that timeframe.

Dozens of families have spoken out against the potential closures at public meetings over the past few weeks.

An online petition to save Heard Elementary has over 900 signatures.

Tuesday's meeting is at 5:15 p.m. at the Phoenix Elementary School District office.

