Cave Creek reconsiders school closure with Lone Mountain Elementary back on the chopping block

CAVE CREEK, AZ — Just days after being spared, Lone Mountain Elementary School is at risk of closing down again.

The Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD) announced it will reconsider its decision to keep the school open, raising concerns among parents and students about the future of their community.

In a letter sent out on February 14, three days after the initial board vote, the district said, “[T]he Governing Board has expressed interest in bringing the matter of Lone Mountain Elementary School back for reconsideration and possible Board action.”

Earlier this month, the board voted unanimously to close Desert Sun Academy at the end of this school year but keep Lone Mountain Elementary open.

Cave Creek Unified school to shut down at the end of the year

Under the district’s original plan, Lone Mountain students would be split between two nearby schools, with sixth graders currently in elementary school moved to middle school. Parents say these shifts would fracture the community.

"It makes us really sad to think about being separated from our teachers, friends, and cousins. There has to be a better way to keep us together," said one Lone Mountain student before the original vote was taken.

At the time, Superintendent Bill Dolezal acknowledged the emotional toll on families but emphasized community strength.

“I know it’s emotional—it should be," Superintendent Dolezal said. "But the strength of this community has always been the people in it. We’re going to need that strength now more than ever.”

The Cave Creek Unified School board will hold a special meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. to reconsider Lone Mountain Elementary’s fate. The public is encouraged to attend and share their thoughts.