RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 8-14-25

PHOENIX — Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are rolling through the Valley this evening, dumping heavy rain on some parts of the Valley.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during these storms, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 9:50 p.m.

Mesa (McDowell Road and Hawes Road): .20"

North Phoenix (Deer Valley Airport): .20"

Peoria (Lake Pleasant): .71"

Scottsdale (McCormick Ranch): .55"

Sun City West: .63"

Surprise (Loop 303 and Grand Ave): .08"

West Phoenix (Salt River @ 67th Ave): .04"