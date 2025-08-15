Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 8-14-25

After a dry start to the monsoon season, storms are popping in the Valley for the second night in a row
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Mountain View and Hayden, Scottsdale 8-14-25
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are rolling through the Valley this evening, dumping heavy rain on some parts of the Valley.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during these storms, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 9:50 p.m.

Mesa (McDowell Road and Hawes Road): .20"

North Phoenix (Deer Valley Airport): .20"

Peoria (Lake Pleasant): .71"

Scottsdale (McCormick Ranch): .55"

Sun City West: .63"

Surprise (Loop 303 and Grand Ave): .08"

West Phoenix (Salt River @ 67th Ave): .04"

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen