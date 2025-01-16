One dead, 11 others displaced after apartment fire near 19th and Glendale avenues

PHOENIX — One person is dead and 11 others are out of their homes after an apartment fire Thursday in Phoenix.

Phoenix firefighters were called to the area of 19th and Glendale avenues just after noon for a reported fire.

First responders arrived and found a single-story apartment building on fire.

As firefighters battled the flames, an adult was found dead inside the unit where the fire had started.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The victim has not yet been identified, and it's not clear how that person died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the third deadly fire in Phoenix in the last week and the fourth deadly fire across the Valley in the same time frame.

Last Thursday, one person was found dead in a house fire that broke out near 43rd and Southern avenues in Laveen.

The next day, a woman died in a double house fire near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix.

Then Saturday, a person was found dead inside a mobile home that caught fire near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road in Mesa.