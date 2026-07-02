One hurt, one in custody after assault at care center near 30th Street and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after an assault at a care facility left one person hurt and another in police custody.

Officers were first called to the Olive Grove Assisted Living and Memory Care facility near 30th Street and Indian School Road after 5 a.m. Thursday.

ABC15's crews at the scene saw a large police presence at the facility and someone being taken away in an ambulance, as well as officers armed with long weapons.

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Phoenix police have since confirmed that a man was taken into custody at the location for assaulting another man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

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Officials were first called to the scene in response to a stabbing call, but police say they have since determined the victim was not stabbed.

No other details were immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.