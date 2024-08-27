80-year-old man dies after falling from boat in Grand Canyon's Colorado River

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — An 80-year-old man died over the weekend after falling from a boat on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon National Park.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, August 25, near Fossil Rapid.

National park officials say a man had reportedly flipped his boat in the area and was undergoing CPR to try to save his life. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead.

The man’s death is under investigation.

His identity has not been released, but officials say he was on a commercial river trip at the time.

This incident is the latest in a series of deaths and drownings in the Grand Canyon.

Over the weekend, search-and-rescue crews located the body of a Gilbert woman who went missing during a flash flood that swept through the area while she was on a hiking trip.

Numerous other hikers and visitors have died at the national park in less than a month.

A BASE jumper died at the Grand Canyon after an incident at Yavapai Point on August 1.

A 20-year-old New Mexico woman was also recently found dead near Twin Overlooks and a North Carolina man fell 400 feet near Pipe Creek Overlook.