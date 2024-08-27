Watch Now
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

80-year-old man dies after falling from boat in Grand Canyon's Colorado River

The man reportedly flipped in the water and did not survive, park officials say
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Fossil Rapid-cropped.jpg
Posted
and last updated

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — An 80-year-old man died over the weekend after falling from a boat on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon National Park.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, August 25, near Fossil Rapid.

National park officials say a man had reportedly flipped his boat in the area and was undergoing CPR to try to save his life. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead.

The man’s death is under investigation.

His identity has not been released, but officials say he was on a commercial river trip at the time.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

This incident is the latest in a series of deaths and drownings in the Grand Canyon.

Over the weekend, search-and-rescue crews located the body of a Gilbert woman who went missing during a flash flood that swept through the area while she was on a hiking trip.

Numerous other hikers and visitors have died at the national park in less than a month.

A BASE jumper died at the Grand Canyon after an incident at Yavapai Point on August 1.

A 20-year-old New Mexico woman was also recently found dead near Twin Overlooks and a North Carolina man fell 400 feet near Pipe Creek Overlook.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen