Body of Grand Canyon National Park visitor recovered after multi-day search

The 20-year-old victim was from Albuquerque, New Mexico
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Grand Canyon National Park officials say the body of a visitor from New Mexico has been recovered after a multi-day search.

On Tuesday, officials recovered 20-year-old Leticia A. Castillo’s body about 150 feet below the rim of the canyon near Twin Overlooks, which is located along Desert View Drive.

Officials believe Castillo entered the park on or around August 3, but there was no further information on whether Castillo was hiking, with someone else, or otherwise.

An investigation into the death is underway.

Park officials say multiple bodies have been recently recovered from the national park.

"Since July 31, the Grand Canyon Search and Rescue team has handled three technical rescue recoveries," park officials said Thursday.

Earlier this month, a BASE jumper died at the Grand Canyon, a 20-year-old man from North Carolina died after falling from the rim a day prior, and a hiker died in July amid extreme temperatures.

