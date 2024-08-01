Watch Now
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

North Carolina man dies after falling 400 feet from rim of Grand Canyon

Officials say it appears to be an accidental fall
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Pipe Creek Recovery 7-31-2024.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Grand Canyon National Park officials say a 20-year-old man from North Carolina died after falling from the rim on Wednesday.

Around 10:40 a.m., officials received reports of a park visitor who fell near Pipe Creek Overlook.

Rangers located the body of the visitor, identified as Abel Joseph Mejia, about 400 feet below the rim.

Officials say Mejia is believed to have fallen accidentally.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

An investigation is underway.

Park officials remind visitors to stay on designated trails and walkways, stay behind fences and railings, and keep a distance of at least six feet from the edge of the rim.

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen