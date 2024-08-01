North Carolina man dies after falling 400 feet from rim of Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park officials say a 20-year-old man from North Carolina died after falling from the rim on Wednesday.

Around 10:40 a.m., officials received reports of a park visitor who fell near Pipe Creek Overlook.

Rangers located the body of the visitor, identified as Abel Joseph Mejia, about 400 feet below the rim.

Officials say Mejia is believed to have fallen accidentally.

An investigation is underway.

Park officials remind visitors to stay on designated trails and walkways, stay behind fences and railings, and keep a distance of at least six feet from the edge of the rim.