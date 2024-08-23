Gilbert woman missing after flash flood passes through Grand Canyon area

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Grand Canyon National Park officials are searching for a Gilbert woman who was reported missing after a flash flood passed through Havasu Creek on Thursday.

Several hikers became stranded around 1:30 p.m. when a flash flood occurred, leading to rescue efforts around Beaver Falls later in the afternoon.

Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was reportedly swept into Havasu Creek about a half-mile above the Colorado River confluence. National Park officials say Nickerson was not wearing a life jacket at the time and has not been located as of Friday morning.

She is 5’8”, 190 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call a tip line at 888-653-0009.