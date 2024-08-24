Gov. Hobbs activates AZ National Guard to help with flooding in Havasupai

HAVASUPAI — Governor Katie Hobbs has activated the state's National Guard to help those in need due to flooding in Havasupai.

The Havasuapi Indian Reservation is in the Grand Canyon area and is home to many beautiful trails and waterfalls, including the popular Havasupai Falls.

The governor's actions come after flooding took place across the area from recent monsoon storms.

Hobbs deployed resources to rescue those impacted, including UH-60 Blackhawk air support for evacuation efforts.

“My heart is with all of the people impacted by the flooding in Havasupai, including Tribal members and visitors to the area. I am closely monitoring the situation and we have deployed the Arizona National Guard to get people to safety. The safety and security of Arizonans and all those who visit our state is always my top concern, and I’ll continue working closely with leaders on the ground to protect the Havasupai community," Hobbs wrote in a statement to ABC15.

There are no confirmed deaths as of Friday night, however at least one person is missing.

Family and rescue crews are searching for 33-year-old Chenoa Nickerson, who was reportedly swept into Havasu Creek about a half-mile above the Colorado River confluence Thursday. National Park officials say Nickerson was not wearing a life jacket at the time and has not been located.

Hobbs says the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs is coordinating with tribal, state, county, and federal agencies to support evacuation operations from the Supai Village at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

National guardsmen deployed Friday evening with the potential for further efforts Saturday to evacuate individuals who remain in the village.

ABC15 is monitoring the situation and will update this story with any new developments.