WATCH: Scottsdale school district could save $2.7M annually by closing 2 more schools

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale is looking to close even more schools because of declining enrollment, and a new report shows how much money the district expects to save.

The Scottsdale Unified School District is projecting to save up to $2.7 million by closing two schools. Four schools are being reviewed by the district for potential closure at the end of the 2026-27 school year: Laguna, Redfield, Desert Canyon and Copper Ridge.

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The district plans to hold a public meeting in September on the proposed closures, with a final decision expected in October. The schools slated for closure would likely shut next May.

ABC15 Scottsdale reporter Anne Ryman has the full story in the video player above.